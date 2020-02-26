Helen J. Newberg

Formerly Sioux City

Helen Joyce Newberg, 89, formerly of Sioux City, died on Feb. 16, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Family services will be held in June 2020 in Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of The Springs Funeral Services-North, tsfs.co in Colorado Springs.

She was born on Nov. 8, 1930 in Maryville, Mo. She was a homemaker, but also loved the 25 plus years she worked as a part-time retailer for Hallmark Cards stocking the card shelves in the local grocery store. She was truly a midwestern girl having raised her family in Des Moines, Lincoln, Neb., Omaha, Sioux City, and Urbandale, Iowa. Upon retirement in 2008, she and John moved to Colorado Springs to be nearer to the grandkids.

She was a devoted and cherished wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, and friend. She loved shopping, golfing, playing card games and watching any kind of sports on TV.