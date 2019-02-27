Sioux City
Helen J. Sponder, 94, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at a local care facility.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Helen was born on Jan. 17, 1925, in Sioux City, to Sante and Maria (Rosati) Santangelo. She graduated from Central High School in 1943. Helen married Leo Sponder on May 18, 1946 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sioux City.
Helen enjoyed playing cards, going to bingo and cooking for family and friends. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Survivors include her sister, Jean (Ron) Faraci of Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Leo in 2014; her parents; sisters, Antonette Kimmel and Ann Coffey; and infant brother, John.