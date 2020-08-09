× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen Jean Salem

Sioux City

Helen Jean Salem, 95, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at her residence.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Visitation will be 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service. Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m.

Due to the danger of Covid-19, the family will require that attendees wear a mask.

Helen Jean, the daughter of David and Rose Sabag, was born Nov. 24, 1924, in Sioux City. She graduated from East High School in 1942 and went on to earn an Accounting Certification from the National Business School.

On April 12, 1946, Helen Jean was united in marriage with Elias Salem in Sioux City. Eli died in 1990. Helen Jean was employed in accounting at the Myer Shubb accounting firm for 25 years and then several other businesses including Carnation Foods and the Sioux City Country Club Pro Shop.

Her most prized job was being a mother to her four children and a Sithee to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She describes these children as the "lights and loves of her life."