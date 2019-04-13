Ponca, Neb.
Helen K. (Pfister) Fleury, 91, of Ponca, joined family and friends in heaven Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
A celebration of her life will be 11 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church in Ponca. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca.
Helen was born on May 26, 1927, on a farm near Newcastle, Neb., to John and Kate Pfister. She was the youngest of seven children. Helen attended country school for eight years and graduated from Newcastle High School in 1944. When World War II began, Helen at age 17, and her sister, Marie, wanted to help with the war effort, so they loaded a bus bound for Hastings, Neb., where they worked in an ammunition plant assembling bombs.
On Aug. 8, 1949, Helen married Russell Fleury, and the start of a great love affair began. They made their home in Ponca, raising four children, Diane, Myron, Roger and Marcia. Helen loved her role as wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma, firmly believing it was her calling. She was the quiet partner in Fleury's Market for 25 years. Helen was the heart and soul of her family.
She served as a past Worthy Matron for Eastern Star and mother adviser for the Rainbow Girls. She taught Sunday School and sang in the choir at the Methodist Church for many years. She hand-stitched numerous beautiful quilts until macular degeneration stole her eyesight. Even with that diagnosis, Helen lived on with grace.
She was so grateful to her church family, coffee ladies and neighbors who were willing to pick her up and enjoy a thoughtful discussion at Sunday School/Bible Study, play a mean game of pitch, or chat over a cup of coffee. She understood the value of friendship, and never hesitated to deliver a plate of cookies to a new neighbor or grieving friend.
Survivors include Diane Holgate, Roger (Pam) Fleury, and Marcia (Ed) Mahon; grandchildren, Colby (Caroline), and Casey White, Sam (Ann), Nick (Krista), Jesse Fleury and Erin Fleury, Megan and Marc Fleury, Zach and Cole Mahon; and seven great-grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, John and Kate Pfister; her husband, Russell; son, Myron Fleury; siblings, Bill, Joe (Helenmarie), Johnny, Roy (Gloria) Pfister, Marie (Floyd) Bernard, and Amelia (Leo) Kneifl.