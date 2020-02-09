Helen Kovarna Hathaway

Sioux City
Helen Marie Kovarna Hathaway, 98, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 9, 2020, peacefully in her sleep, at Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City.
Celebration of life for Helen will be 3:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Meyer Brothers Funeral Home, 3220 Stone Park Boulevard, Sioux City.
Helen was born on Sept. 1, 1921, to Adolph and Frances (Vondrak) Kovarna in their rural home four miles north of Sioux City. She attended Perry Township Country School until sixth grade and then on to West Junior High, graduating from Central High School in 1940.
She met the love of her life, William "Bill" Staddard Hathaway, while she was working as a switchboard operator at St. Joseph Mercy College of Nursing, and they were married on July 15, 1949. After they were married, Helen and Bill moved into Bill’s grandmother’s (Lulu Hathaway) home on Helmer Street. Helen worked as a secretary at the Sioux City Board of Education for 18 years. She was also a personal caregiver to a number of seniors. Helen and Bill had a wonderful marriage of 49 years. They both enjoyed traveling, Sunday drives, dances, convertible rides, entertaining, a trailer on the river or a trailer on Adolph and Frances’ lawn. Both Helen and Bill had a fabulous sense of humor and often inspired laughter.
Helen was a talented and creative artist. She sewed, painted, sculptured, made paper mache figures, floral arrangements and assisted her sister, Leona in most of her art projects. She enjoyed gardens and watering flowers, especially while Leona weeded the gardens she had just watered. Helen loved nature and animals, especially dogs, but also loved a cat named Shorty.
Most people referred to her as Auntie, and she brought effervescent joy to all the people she encountered. Helen was consistently happy and positive with a wonderful outlook on life. Helen loved children and was considered to be a mother to many.
The loved ones that remain to cherish fond memories of Helen are David Boison and Jeanne, Lana and David Pavlik, Mary Ward and Dennis Eichinger, Eric Pavlik, Nora Figi, Hillel Killorn, Amy Pavlik, Giancarlo Baldino, Arlo Baldino, Anja and Eli Kelley, and Karl Eichinger. In addition to these people that will miss her are her brothers-in-law, Pete and Ann Hathaway, Bob Hathaway and Mary Beth McGinnis and Joel and Jane Hathaway. Helen’s nieces and nephews on the Hathaway side of the family are Eric and Jennifer Hathaway, Holly and Ryan Roberts, Dr. Chris and Casandra Hathaway, Sarah and Matt Meland, John and Renee Hathaway, Kayla Hathaway and Mike Edmondson, and Justin Hathaway.
Helen survived her parents, Adolph and Frances; her husband, Bill; Bill’s father, Harold and stepmother, Mildred; her sister and best friend Leona; Leona’s husband, Clifford; and all her many first cousins with the exception of one, Dar Hartman.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Helen’s name to the Sioux City Humane Society, 1015 Tri View Ave., Sioux City, IA 51103, phone: (712) 252-2614.