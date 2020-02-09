Helen Kovarna Hathaway

Sioux City

Helen Marie Kovarna Hathaway, 98, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 9, 2020, peacefully in her sleep, at Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City.

Celebration of life for Helen will be 3:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Meyer Brothers Funeral Home, 3220 Stone Park Boulevard, Sioux City.

Helen was born on Sept. 1, 1921, to Adolph and Frances (Vondrak) Kovarna in their rural home four miles north of Sioux City. She attended Perry Township Country School until sixth grade and then on to West Junior High, graduating from Central High School in 1940.

She met the love of her life, William "Bill" Staddard Hathaway, while she was working as a switchboard operator at St. Joseph Mercy College of Nursing, and they were married on July 15, 1949. After they were married, Helen and Bill moved into Bill’s grandmother’s (Lulu Hathaway) home on Helmer Street. Helen worked as a secretary at the Sioux City Board of Education for 18 years. She was also a personal caregiver to a number of seniors. Helen and Bill had a wonderful marriage of 49 years. They both enjoyed traveling, Sunday drives, dances, convertible rides, entertaining, a trailer on the river or a trailer on Adolph and Frances’ lawn. Both Helen and Bill had a fabulous sense of humor and often inspired laughter.

