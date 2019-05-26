Le Mars, Iowa
92, died Friday, May 24, 2019. Service: May 29 at 11 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church. Burial: at a later date, Stanton Township Cemetery. Visitation: May 28 from 5 to 8 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home.
