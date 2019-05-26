{{featured_button_text}}

Le Mars, Iowa

92, died Friday, May 24, 2019.  Service:  May 29 at 11 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church.  Burial:  at a later date, Stanton Township Cemetery.  Visitation:  May 28 from 5 to 8 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home.

the life of: Helen L. Kehrberg
