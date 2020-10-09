Helen L. Waldon

Sioux City

Helen L. Waldon, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. The Rev. Catie Newman will officiate. Private family burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Helen was born on Feb. 16, 1937, in Sioux City, the daughter of Howard and Lucille (Couture) Thompson. Helen grew up in Sioux City and she attended Sioux City schools.

On Feb. 11, 1961, Helen married Dennis L. Waldon in Elk Point, S.D. Dennis passed away on April 4, 2017, in Sioux City. Helen worked for the Prodenco Dental Lab for 30 years.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, playing golf and cribbage. She was known for her potato salad and apple pies.