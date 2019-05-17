Storm Lake, Iowa
91, died Thursday, May 16, 2019. Service: May 20 at 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, Storm Lake. Visitation: May 20 at 1 p.m., at the church. Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home, Storm Lake.
