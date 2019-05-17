{{featured_button_text}}

Storm Lake, Iowa

91, died Thursday, May 16, 2019. Service: May 20 at 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, Storm Lake. Visitation: May 20 at 1 p.m., at the church. Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home, Storm Lake.

the life of: Helen Langner
