Helen M. Butts

Sioux City

Helen M. Butts, 92, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at her residence in Sioux City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sioux City, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family is being assisted with arrangements by Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Helen Mary Vyhlidal, the daughter of John and Emma (Frank) Vyhlidal, was born April 12, 1931, in Pierce, Neb. She attended rural elementary and high school in Pierce.

On Oct. 8, 1951, Helen was united in marriage with Melvin Butts in Neligh, Neb. They made their home in North Platte, Neb., until 1958 when they moved to Des Moines, Iowa. The couple moved to Sioux City in 1961. Helen was employed at Hinky Dinky grocery store for 29 years and went on to work at Laurence's Market, retiring in 1997. Melvin died Jan. 26, 2002.

Helen was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, was president of La Salette for two years, and was a former member of the Sioux City Press Club.

Helen is survived by a daughter, Michelle (Phillip) Hadley of Sioux Center, Iowa; two grandsons, Steven (Michele) Hadley, and their son, Henry Michael, of Johnston, Iowa, and Matthew Hadley of Ames, Iowa; nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and six siblings.