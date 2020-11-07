Helen M. Leinbaugh

Moville, Iowa

Helen M. Leinbaugh, 91, of Moville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the AbiliT Senior Living of Lawton.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held in the Kingsley Cemetery at Kingsley, Iowa, with Pastor Jill Clem officiating. There will be no visitation. Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

Helen M. Leinbaugh was born April 3, 1929, at Soldier, Iowa, the daughter of Guy and Gunda (Swenson) Harris. She was baptized and confirmed in the Soldier Lutheran Church. She graduated from Soldier High School in 1946, then from Commercial Extension Business School in Omaha in 1947. She moved to Sioux City and worked one year in the office at Wincharger.

She was married to Harry W. Leinbaugh Jr. in July 1948, in Sioux City. To this union, one son was born, Richard Harry. In 1952, they moved to Norwalk, Calif., then later to Omaha, where she worked in the office at Cudahy Packing Co. In 1956, they moved to Moville. She retired from I.P.S. (now Mid-American) in May 1991 after serving 30 years in the Moville office.