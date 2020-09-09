× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen M. Rogosch

Brandon, S.D., formerly Sioux City

Helen Marie Rogosch, 95, of Brandon, formerly of Sioux City, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Because of concerns with Covid-19, no public service will be held. There will be a private burial of her cremains in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City, in the near future. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Mrs. Rogosch was born on Dec. 9, 1924, in Homer, Neb., the daughter of Karen and Alfred Jorgensen. She graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1942.

She married Karl Rogosch on June 22, 1944, and enjoyed her life as a homemaker. They lived most of their life in Sioux City until moving to Sioux Falls, S.D. in 2006 to be closer to their family.