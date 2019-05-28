Valley City, Ohio, formerly South Sioux City
Helen Ruth (Hagerman) Noble, 92, of Valley City, formerly of South Sioux City, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019.
Graveside services will be at a later date in Graceland Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Friends may join the family for Helen's visitation 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Carlson Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 3477 Medina Road, in Medina, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to www.carlsonfuneralhomes.com.
She was born on May 26, 1926, in Sioux City, to the late Ernest L. and Esther A. (Wehrstein) Hagerman. Helen grew up in Sioux City, and later married and moved to a small farm near Salix, Iowa. She was a graduate of Sioux City East High School, class of 1944. From a young age, she turned to sports in her spare time, playing on a championship softball team, winning the high school table tennis tournament and bowling, eventually competing on TV where she won numerous prizes.
She volunteered her time by clowning with her husband, Bob, at county fairs, local parades or visiting children at the area hospitals. They later moved to Sergeant Bluff, where they were active volunteers in the school and community. Helen volunteered at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Sioux City and worked at the Explorer's baseball stadium. She was a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary and active in the Women's Bowling Congress, American Kennel Club, Sgt. Bluff-Luton Athletic Boosters and Woodbury County 4-H Dog Obedience Training.
Helen loved her Nebraska Cornhuskers and attended football games as often as she could. A 30-year cancer survivor, Helen was as tough as they come. Her spunky personality was infectious, and she never met a stranger. She cooked a mean fried chicken and her competitive legacy lives on through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Jerry (Guadelupe) Noble, Eugene Noble, and Jill (Frank) Dwyer; grandchildren, Travis (Shelly) Noble, Jerry (Joline) Noble Jr., Jonas (Melissa) Noble, Ashley Dwyer and Alysen Dwyer; great-grandchildren, Taylor Noble, Emma Noble, Monroe Noble, Trey Noble and Joella Noble; and numerous family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 50 years, Robert H. Noble; sister, Delores (Hagerman) Welsh; and brothers, Keith, Jack, and Patrick.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's name to Hospice of the Western Reserve. Tribute donations can be made online: donate@hospicewr.org, or print the online form and send to Hospice of the Western Reserve Contributions, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110.