Helen Theisen

Remsen, Iowa

Helen Theisen, 87, of Remsen, left her tired-out body and ran to embrace our Lord and her beloved husband, Cyril on Oct. 10, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating and Deacon Rick Roder assisting. Masks will be required and social distancing restrictions will be followed in the church and the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery at Remsen. Visitation with the family present, keeping to social distancing restrictions, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, and will resume one hour prior to the service on Friday, also at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online and the funeral can be watched live at www.fischfh.com.

Helen Frances Schilmoeller was born the middle child to Joseph and Agnes (Laddusaw) Schilmoeller on Oct. 4, 1933, at Granville, Iowa. She was raised on the family farm south of Granville. She received her education from St. Joseph's Catholic School, graduating in 1951. She then worked for Dr. Osdoba of Orange City until her marriage.