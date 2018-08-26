Sioux City
Helenanne Williams, 94, of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home with her children and caregivers by her side.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Spirit Retirement Home Chapel. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., with a rosary by St. Theresa Study Club at 4 p.m., the family present 5 to 8 p.m., and an evening vigil at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Helenanne was born Oct. 23, 1923, in Sioux City, the daughter of John J. and Helen (O’Neill) Ryan. She attended Cathedral and Blessed Sacrament grade schools, Central High School, and Briar Cliff College.
Following graduation, Helenanne was employed in the field of social welfare. She was a past president of Briar Cliff alumnae and was honored as an outstanding alumna in 1956.
She married Robert V. Williams on June 17, 1946, and they enjoyed many happy years together before his death in 2009. She was a devoted mother to their six children and put her family at the center of her life. Helenanne loved spending time at their summer home at Lake Okoboji with her children and grandchildren, and getting together with her many friends. She enjoyed playing bridge, was a voracious reader and loved history. She was gifted in needlepoint, knitting and crocheting, making beautiful keepsakes for her children and grandchildren. She was also a dedicated volunteer to causes in which she believed.
She was a member of Junior League, where she served on many boards and as treasurer and sustaining adviser. She was treasurer of the Siouxland Association of Retarded Children and Adults, secretary of the Easter Seals Board, and a charter member of Girls, Inc. She was also a member of Blessed Sacrament Church, St. Therese Study Club, president and board member of St Vincent’s Hospital Auxiliary, and secretary of the Marian Health Auxiliary.
Helenanne is survived by her daughter, Jane and her husband, Mark Kampfe of Rapid City, S.D., and their daughters, Sarah Johnson and Kate Lange; her son, John and his wife, Molly of Sioux City, and their daughters, Joan, Anne Trester, Mary, Susie Oreshack and Sally; her daughter, Anne and her husband, Tom Shandley of Davidson, N.C., and their children, Elizabeth Christenbury, Joey and Will; her daughter, Marilou and her husband, Denny Wilwerding of Omaha, and her sons, Kevin, Ryan and Eric; her son, Jim and his wife, Shelley of Concord, N.C., and their children, Haley McGahey, Chad and Jameson; and her son, Tom and his wife, Aly of Chicago, and their daughters, Tai, Jade and Sloan; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by grandson, Robert Williams; sister, Margaret Bolks; and brothers, Bernard and Earl Ryan.
Helenanne was a proud Irish Catholic woman with a strong will, a loving touch, and a twinkle in her eye. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Helenanne’s name to Holy Spirit Retirement Home, where she received very loving care, or the charity of your choice.