Tomah, Wis.
Helene Carol Lincoln, “Hinųk Mąxi,” 76, of Tomah, passed away Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Blue Wing Community Center. Burial will follow in Blue Wing Cemetery at Tomah. Joe White Eagle Sr. will officiate. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. today at the Blue Wing Community Center. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at: www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
She was born March 25, 1942, to David Jr. and Ruby (Little Sam) Lincoln at the family home in Millston, Wis. Hinųk Mąxi graduated from Tomah High School. She then attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Education. She studied linguistics at the University of Arizona and later went on to obtain her master’s degree in Social Work at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Hinųk Mąxi was a dedicated member of the Native American Church and lived her life according to the teachings. She loved her family and believed in the sacredness of her Ho-Chunk kinship system. She was a driven woman who had a passion for higher education, the Ho-Chunk language and for sharing that knowledge. She was president of Little Priest Tribal College in Nebraska for many years. When Hinųk Mąxi came back to Tomah, she wrote education curricula for the Hoocąk Waaziija Haci Language Division.
Hinųk Mąxi is survived by her children, Joel and Jon Thundercloud of Tomah, Josh Thundercloud of Jefferson, and Anne Thundercloud of Tomah; sisters, Janice (George) Rice of Stoughton, Wis., Mary Ann Dick of Black River Falls, Wis., and Karen (Roberto) Michel of Madison, Wis.; three grandchildren, Angel Thundercloud Nute, Kirsten “Petey” Elizabeth Thundercloud, and Jayden “Tiny Man” Adam Thundercloud; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Hinųk Mąxi was preceded in death by her parents, David and Ruby Lincoln; an infant brother, Carl; and siblings, La Vonne and Jeffrey Lincoln.