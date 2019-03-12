Hull, Iowa
Henrietta Scholten Dykstra, 89, of Hull, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at Western Home Community in Cedar Falls, Iowa, in hospice care with her family at her side.
Services will be Friday at 10:30 a.m., at the First Reformed Church in Hull, with Rev. Todd Zuidema officiating. Interment will follow the service at the Hope Cemetery in Hull. Visitation with the family will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are with the Oolman Funeral Home in Hull.
On Dec. 31, 1929, Henrietta (Henny) was born at home near Boyden, Iowa, to Jan and Ella (Hillegien Diekevers) Scholten on a farm along Highway 18, still a gravel road.
Henny lived an active, creative, and remarkable life. She was baptized and made profession of faith at the First Christian Reformed Church in Hull. Henny was educated at Hull Christian Grammar School, Western Christian High School, and attended Calvin College until the death of her mother required her return to help her family on the farm. She began working as a switchboard operator for the telephone companies in Sheldon and Hull.
On Aug. 16, 1951, Henny married Leroy Dykstra, son of Jurrien and Cynthia (Meerdink) Dykstra, in Hull. They spent their early marriage in Columbia, S.C., where Leroy was in service. When Leroy was stationed in Germany for a year, Henny stayed with her father, sister Betty, and brother George, continuing to work as a switchboard operator. They began farming when Leroy returned home from the army. Their children, Janna, Lynn, Beth, and Lee, were raised on the Dykstra family farm north of Hull. During a harsh blizzard in 1968, Henny rode on the back of a tractor to a neighbor's farm to deliver a baby.
Henny was an expert seamstress, a garden enthusiast, an avid genealogist and a family historian. She composed several oil paintings and could both read music and play piano by ear. She enjoyed classical music, travel, crossword puzzles, worthy adversaries in a game of Scrabble, and assisting those who were not. Transferring her membership upon marriage to the First Reformed Church of Hull, Henny was a vital part of the church: teaching catechism, providing leadership in the Reformed Church Women's Guild, and serving many decades as the church librarian. Active in the community, Henny was a 4-H leader for twelve years, served on the board of the Sioux County Concert Series, was a member of the Sioux Prairie Quilters Guild, was a hospice volunteer for over 26 years, and, after the death of their son Lee, worked with grief support and edited a newsletter for the local chapter of The Compassionate Friends for over twenty years.
In 1991, Henny and Leroy moved to Hull while continuing to farm. Leroy died in 2011, after sixty years of marriage. Henny moved to Aspen Heights as one of its first residents and continued to farm with her daughters and a nephew. In 2016, she moved to Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls.
Henny understood the value of friendships and family and she loved being active in online communication, keeping nephews and nieces connected.
Mourning her loss are her three daughters and their husbands, Janna and Steven Smith, of Whitewater, Wis.; Lynn and Andrew Davis, of Chicago; and Beth and Brian Van Meeteren, of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren and their spouses and partners, Abraham and Sarah Semmler Smith, of Eau Claire, Wis.; Andrew Smith and Alexander Smith, of Minneapolis; Paul Davis and Eve Davis, of Chicago; Seth Davis, of Los Angeles; Emilee (Van Meeteren) and Andrew Nedoba, of Waterloo; and Hannah Van Meeteren and Tyler Peekenschneider, and Faith Van Meeteren and Grant Helle, of Cedar Falls; and three great-grandchildren, Meta and Sybil Semmler Smith and Charles Nedoba. Survivors also include her sister, Betty Van Tubergen, of George; Leroy’s sisters and brother-in-law, Elizabeth DeVos, of Hull, and Marlene and Clarence Van’t Hul, of Canton, S.D.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Lee; her siblings and their spouses, Jeanette and John Sybesma, Grada and John Vander Lugt, John and Berendina Scholten, Edgar Van Tubergen, and George and Clara Scholten; and siblings-in-law and their spouses, Joel and Tracy Dykstra, Donald and Anna Mae Dykstra, and Cornie DeVos.
Memorials may be directed to the Hull First Reformed Church Building Fund.
