Sioux City
Henrietta Smith Jacobsen, 98, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to meyerbroschapels.com.
Henrietta was born Feb. 21, 1921, in Henryetta, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of Elmer and Allie Pierce. Henrietta graduated from Longview (Texas) High School and worked at the Longview National Bank.
Henrietta married Chesley Cloid Smith on July 21, 1945, in Longview, Texas, and soon returned to Chesley’s hometown of Sioux City. They had two sons, Chesley Jr. and Carlton. Chesley passed away on Aug. 10, 1978.
Henrietta married Donald E. Jacobsen on Nov. 16, 1990, in Sioux City. Donald passed away on April 6, 2002.
She was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, an active Altar Guild member and led a needlepoint project for the pew cushions in the Weare Chapel. She was a member of American Girls Study Club, Questers, Sioux City Junior League and active in the restoration of Terrace Hill Mansion in Des Moines. She was also a member of the Sioux City Country Club for over 75 years. She loved to cook, travel, garden and was an avid bridge player.
The family wishes to thank the kind and caring staff at Brookdale Senior Living, where Henrietta recently lived.
Survivors include her son, Carlton Smith and his wife, Kathy; granddaughter, Kendra Smith Linderbaum and her husband, Shaun; and step-great-grandsons, Sam and Kyle.
Henrietta was preceded in death by her husbands, Chesley and Donald; her son Chesley Jr.; and her grandson, Carlton Pierce Smith Jr.
The family requests no memorials or flowers.