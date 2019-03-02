Le Mars, Iowa
Henry A. "Hank" Ahlers, 96, of Le Mars, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Accura Health (Plymouth Manor Care Center) in Le Mars.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Bruce Lawler will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 5 p.m. and a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Henry Anthony Ahlers was born on July 23, 1922, in Le Mars, the son of Henry J. and Kathryn (Nuel) Ahlers. He grew up on the family farm in Stanton Township and graduated from St. Joseph's School in Le Mars. He continued his education at Trinity College in Sioux City and Westmar College in Le Mars. His education was interrupted when he was drafted, and later, honorably discharged from the U.S. Army.
On June 20, 1949, Hank and Mildred Anne Nussbaum were united in marriage at St. James Catholic Church in Le Mars. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage until Mildred's death in 2005. Throughout his lifetime, he took pride in his six children and 20 grandchildren and followed their many activities.
After beginning his professional career in banking in 1945, Hank joined the staff of Le Mars Savings Bank, now known as Primebank. He started as a teller and eventually became the president and chairman of the board of directors. After enjoying a 70-year career in banking, Hank retired in 2014.
Devoted to the community, Hank served on many volunteer and business boards and committees including those for St. Joseph Church, Gehlen Catholic Schools, Farmers Savings Bank of Struble, Le Mars Mutual Insurance Company, Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce and the Le Mars Development Corporation. He also served as treasurer of the Knights of Columbus for more than 25 years.
Grateful to have shared his life are his children and their spouses, Ted and Barbara Ahlers of Washington, D.C., Anne and Stuart Ramsey of Houston, Texas, Ellen and Doug Wells of Le Mars, Margie and Matt Gambee of Portland, Ore., Matt and Gayle Ahlers of Le Mars, and Katie and Mark Moir of Evergreen, Colo.; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Mattias Ljung) Ahlers, Nathaniel Ahlers, Paul (Ashley) Ramsey, Kirk (Shandi) Ramsey, Courtney (Lewis) Hendrick, Kathryn (Chris Huset) Wells, Joe (Katie) Wells, Sarah Wells, Michael (Kathleen) Gambee, Erin (John) Kamp, Kevin Gambee, Molly Gambee, Mike Ahlers, Carolyn Ahlers, Emily Ahlers, Jeff Ahlers, Matthew Ahlers, Eric Havey, Ryan Havey and Thomas Havey; great-grandchildren, Henry Ramsey, Claire Ramsey, William Ramsey, Ryan Ramsey, Ramsey Hendrick, Samantha Wells, Jane Wells, Fiona Gambee, Thomas Kamp and Margaret Kamp; a sister-in-law, Cy Ahlers; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; his parents; his siblings, Sister Ruth Agnes Ahlers OSF, Ruth Ahlers, William (Lois) Ahlers, and Robert Ahlers.
Memorials may be directed to Gehlen Catholic School or Hospice of Siouxland.