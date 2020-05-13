× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Henry C. Lamprecht

Onawa, Iowa, formerly Whiting, Iowa

Henry Christian Lamprecht, 95, of Onawa, formerly of Whiting, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Elmwood Care Centre in Onawa.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church in Onawa, with the Rev. Marsha Smith officiating. Social distancing measures must be followed. Burial will be in Whiting City Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa. We will limit the number of people in the funeral home to no more than 10 at one time due to COVID-19 regulations. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Henry C. Lamprecht was born on Nov. 17, 1924, in Gretna, Neb., the son of Henry and Emma (Neuhaus) Lamprecht. He attended school near Gretna for eight years. Then he helped his dad farm in Sarpy County, Douglas County, and Dodge County, Neb.

Henry married Georgia Belle Moeller on Sept. 6, 1947 in Elkhorn, Neb. They farmed in Dodge and Douglas counties before moving to Hornick, Iowa, in 1960, where they also farmed. They built a new home in Whiting in March 1980 and later on moved to an apartment in Onawa in 2000.