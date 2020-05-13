Henry C. Lamprecht
Onawa, Iowa, formerly Whiting, Iowa
Henry Christian Lamprecht, 95, of Onawa, formerly of Whiting, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Elmwood Care Centre in Onawa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church in Onawa, with the Rev. Marsha Smith officiating. Social distancing measures must be followed. Burial will be in Whiting City Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa. We will limit the number of people in the funeral home to no more than 10 at one time due to COVID-19 regulations. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Henry C. Lamprecht was born on Nov. 17, 1924, in Gretna, Neb., the son of Henry and Emma (Neuhaus) Lamprecht. He attended school near Gretna for eight years. Then he helped his dad farm in Sarpy County, Douglas County, and Dodge County, Neb.
Henry married Georgia Belle Moeller on Sept. 6, 1947 in Elkhorn, Neb. They farmed in Dodge and Douglas counties before moving to Hornick, Iowa, in 1960, where they also farmed. They built a new home in Whiting in March 1980 and later on moved to an apartment in Onawa in 2000.
He loved his family, farming, playing cards, and traveling. They wintered in Alamo, Texas, for 33 years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 72 years, Georgia Lamprecht of Onawa; son, Randy (Diane) Lamprecht of Hornick; two daughters, Sally (James) Morgan of Tucson, Ariz., and Sandra (Steve) Richardson of Whiting; three grandchildren, Michael Morgan, Jason (Renee) Lamprecht, and Jackie (Will) Acosta-Trejo; and six great-grandchildren, Kaden, Dawson, Madeline, and Ashlyn Lamprecht and Liam and Drew Acosta-Trejo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Emma Lamprecht; two sisters, Grace Dietze and Elvera (Glen) Mohr; and a brother, Art (Frieda) Lamprecht.
A special thanks to all the caregivers and Burgess Hospice staff.
