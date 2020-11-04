Henry Feekes

Rock Valley, Iowa

Henry Feekes, 100, of Rock Valley, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage, Iowa, where he had resided since Sept. 18, 2020.

Private family services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley, with the Rev. Harlan De Jong officiating. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery. Public viewing, with no family present, will be 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com. The service will be livestreamed on Henry's obituary page on the funeral home website.

Henry Feekes was born on Feb. 8, 1920, on the farm two miles north of Carmel, Iowa, the son of John and Henrietta (Van de Vooren) Feekes. He attended Plato 4 Country School.

Henry married Cynthia De Zeeuw on Feb. 21, 1941 on the De Zeeuw family farm near Rock Valley. Together they farmed southwest of Rock Valley for 42 years, until moving into town on Dec. 12, 1982. Cynthia died on Sept. 12, 2012. Henry remained living on his own until moving to Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.