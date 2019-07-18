South Sioux City
Henry "Hank" J. Arends, 91, of South Sioux City, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at his residence.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City. Burial will be in Spencer, Iowa, at a later time. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City.
Hank was born on Oct. 6, 1927, in Brookings, S.D., the son of Henry and Emma (Graves) Arends. He attended Okoboji High School, then served as a medic on a ship in the U.S. Army.
Hank married Lillian Schroeder on March 7, 1953. They were blessed with two children. They were married for 66 years before Lillian passed away on March 4, 2019. He was a self-employed carpenter and built many homes.
Hank was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and he played on the church softball team for many years. He loved taking annual fishing trips to Canada for the last 50 years. He was an avid pheasant hunter, and also enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling, playing cards, and watching Husker sports and the Kansas City Royals baseball games.
Survivors include his children, Scott (Janette) Arends and Pamela Arends; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; four brothers; and two sisters.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian; parents, Henry and Emma; stepmother, Florence; three brothers; two sisters; and two infant siblings.