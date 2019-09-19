Sioux City
Henry M. "Junior" Rojas, 67, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Henry, the son of Harry and Teresa (Moreno) Rojas, was born on Oct. 11, 1951, in Sioux City. He graduated from Central High School.
Junior was passionate about a lot of things in his life. He enjoyed playing pool, shopping, and drawing, but his greatest joy was music. He loved to play his guitar, sing, and attend live music.
You have free articles remaining.
Junior attended Morningside Assembly of God. He was a believer. He regularly read his Bible, prayed, and attended Bible study.
Junior is survived by his children, Nicholas Rojas of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Angie (Justin) Rojas-Lindsey of Sioux City; siblings, Gloria Rojas, Veronica Brackett, Frank (Linda) Rojas, Patricia (Joel) Krueger, Rosalie (Doug) Pinney, and David (Trista) Rojas; and four grandchildren, Emilie, Natalie, and Ashley Olveda, and Buddy Lindsey.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
To plant a tree in memory of Henry Rojas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.