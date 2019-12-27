Sioux City

Heral L. Jensen, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at a care facility in Sergeant Bluff, surrounded by his family.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Smithland Cemetery, with military rites provide by the U.S. Army and the American Legion. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Heral Loy Jensen was born on April 28, 1936, in Mapleton, Iowa, the son of Alfred and Ethel (Andrews) Jensen. He grew up in Mapleton, graduating in 1955 from Mapleton High School.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heral married Lois Hanson in Castana, Iowa, on Jan. 13, 1963. He worked for Wilson Trailer for five years as a welder, and then went to work for Brower Asphalt Company and retired after 30 years.

He enjoyed racing his stock cars at the South Sioux City Raceway Park and Interstate Speedway. Heral also enjoyed fishing. He was a member of the Sergeant Bluff American Legion, and the Sioux River Muzzleloaders Association.