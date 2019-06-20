Holstein, Iowa
Herbert C. Kay, 93, of Holstein, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at his home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Holstein, with the Rev. Bob Lewis officiating. Burial will be in Holstein Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 6:45 p.m., at the church. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Dessel-Schmidt Post 225 of Holstein. Arrangements are under the direction of Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home in Holstein. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.
Herbert C. Kay was born on June 20, 1925, Holstein's Children's Day, on the family farm northeast of Holstein. Herb was the fifth of seven children born to Carl and Paula (Bumann) Kay. He attended country school until the eighth grade and then helped his dad farm until his brother Walt came home from World War II, and then Herb was then shipped off to Osaka, Japan, sitting on top of a rusty bucket of bolts. He was a member of the PFC 25th Medical Battalion and served as a Pvt. medic aide from March 1946 to April 1947. While there he had the experience of an earthquake in Kobe, Japan, where everyone was shaken out of their bunks.
He was united in marriage to Joyce Gustafson on March 8, 1951, in Storm Lake, Iowa. To this union five children were born. Herb farmed his entire lifetime in Ida County, Iowa.
Herb was a lifelong resident of Holstein, where he was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a proud veteran and member of American Legion Dessel-Schmidt Post 225. Herb enjoyed the Avenue of Flags and was a volunteer in putting them up and taking them down. You could always find Herb doing coffee, rolls, and town gossip at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. He was the best dad in the world and would do anything for anyone, but you had to earn it. He loved going to Branson, Mo., taking hay to whoever needed it and especially going to the farm.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce of Holstein; five children, Kathleen Wittrock (Bill Ferris) of Cherokee, Iowa, Mary Gross of Holstein, Susan (Merlin) Jensen of Ottertail, Minn., Curtis (Lana) Kay of Holstein, and Jeffrey (Therese) Kay of Holstein; six grandchildren, Jason (Deb), Jarod (Stacy), Michael, Katie (Shane), JoAnne and Melissa (Derek); 12 great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Joshua, Andrew, Logan, Mitchell, Blake, Hayden, Emerie, Madalyn, Clayton, Ava and Riley; a brother, Alvin (Donna) Kay of Sioux City; and sisters-in-law, Lorraine Kay of Holstein, and Phyllis Rabe of Phoenix, Ariz.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Robert and Sylvia Gustafson; brother, Walt; sisters and their spouses, Irene (Paul) Ford, Evelyn (Willard) Carlson, Minnie (Jess) Williams and Edna (Ray) Nelson; sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Bill Bettin; son-in-law, Terry Gross; niece, Shari (Kay) Dunnington; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.