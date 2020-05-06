× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Herbert H. Henjes

Jefferson, S.D.

Herbert H. Henjes, 86, of Jefferson, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Due to the state and federal guidelines on gathering during the Covid-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 10 people at a time in the building. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Lyons Cemetery, Lyons, Neb.

Herbert Henry Henjes was born on May 22, 1933, in Walthill, Neb., the son of Henry and Agnes (Marie) Henjes. Herbert grew up in Walthill, where he graduated from Walthill High School. He joined the U.S. Army.

Herbert married Mary Ann Peterson and in this union they had two children, Tim and Mark Henjes. She passed away on Oct. 3, 1999. Herbert farmed in Walthill for 50 years. On Sept. 17, 2018, Herbert married Shirley Hamman.

He enjoyed farming with his Allis Chalmer tractor, and spending time with his family. Herbert was a member of the American Legion and the Walthill Lutheran Church.