Sioux City
Herbert V. Poss, 94, of Sioux City, died Sunday, Nov 18, 2018, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with family present 5 to 8 p.m., a rosary at 6:30 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Herb, the son of Frank and Regina (Gacke), was born on Feb. 17, 1924, in Ashton, Iowa. Herb attended school until the eighth grade until he was needed to help support his Depression era family. Many siblings have expressed deep gratitude for his hard work during that difficult time.
On Sept. 11, 1943, he married Mildred Stallman of Ashton while stationed in Yuma, Ariz. A proud U.S. Army veteran, he was stationed in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
He was a hardworking man, employed for 30 years at Missouri Valley Machinery as a Caterpillar heavy equipment mechanic. After retirement, he enjoyed working for his sons in various capacities related to home construction.
Seventy years of marriage produced seven children, Carol (Bill) Chapman of Webb City, Mo., James (deceased), Judy (Joe) Miller of Lake City, Iowa, Colette (Skip) Jahde of Sioux City, Jeff (Roberta) of Dakota Dunes, Jerry (Deb) of Sioux City and Kevin (Stormy) of Sioux City; 20 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. He is survived by one sister, Doris Klassen; sisters-in-law, Annette and Mae; and brother-in-law, Dean Kruize.
Herb was preceded in death by Mildred in 2013; son, James; and six siblings, Maxine, Lee, Mildred, Eva, Lester, and Wilbur.