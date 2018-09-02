Chinese Camp, Calif., formerly Sioux City
Herbert "Tommy" Wayne Spencer, 88, longtime Chinese Camp resident, formerly of Sioux City, passed away at Sonora Medical Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.
Tommy was born on Dec. 16, 1929, in Sioux City, to Herbert Luke and Vivian (Bristow) Spencer. He graduated from Central High School and was active in sports and was homecoming king. Tommy joined the Navy and was based in California. He served active duty during the Korean War on board the USS Horace A Bass. He served with the Sea Bees while in the reserves during the 60s and 70s.
While stationed in California, he met and married Barbara (Grainger) Spencer in 1952. They were married for 65 years, raised four daughters in LA County, Debra Spencer, Michele Corkery, Theresa Helus, and Roxana Stobaugh; 11 grandchildren, Brian and Daniel Goude, Richard Philbrick, Kellie Corkery, and Scott Corkery, Jason, Timothy and Heather Helus, Thomas, Spencer and Lily Stobaugh; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He spent a 36-year career driving a bus throughout LA County. Tommy and his family moved to Chinese Camp 22 years ago.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Arlene Brubaker and Marguerite Camp.