Sioux Center, Iowa
Herman Brenneman, 86, of Sioux Center, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Royale Meadows Care Center in Sioux Center.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Sioux Center, with Rev. John Lee officiating. Burial will be in Memory Gardens. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center.
Herman John Brenneman was born on June 16, 1933, to Herman and Grace (Schuiteman) Ennema, in Sioux Center. He was raised on a farm south of Sioux Center and attended country school through the eighth grade. He was baptized at First Reformed Church in Sioux Center.
On Feb. 25, 1953, Herman was united in marriage to Adelene Van Berkel at Lebanon Christian Reformed Church. Herman served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. Herman and Adelene farmed near Ireton, Iowa from 1957 to 1961 and then moved to a farm near Lebanon, Iowa. In 1999, they moved to Sioux Center.
Church community was a very important part of Herman's life. He was a member of Lebanon Christian Reformed Church from 1953 to 1999, where he served as a deacon. After moving to Sioux Center, he was an active member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church. In the past, he served on the Lebanon Christian School Board, Western Christian School Board and on the board of trustees for Dordt College. He loved farming, feeding cattle (but more than that, talking about the cattle business), watching basketball, bowling, music, vacations, playing cards and dominos - making memories with his family and friends. He loved to have fun and will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Adelene; son, Dan Brenneman of rural Sioux Center, and his children, Neal (Kara) Brenneman of Sioux Center, Rachelle (Steffan) Jensen of Vejle, Denmark, Kalie (Bryan) Li of Napa, Calif., Candice Brenneman of Fayetteville, N.C., and Nate Brenneman of Sioux Center; daughter, Donita (Larry) Bakker of Columbia, Mo., and their children, Kyle (Halli) Bakker of Columbia, and Larissa (Blake) Wollard of Columbia; son, David (Paula) Brenneman of Omaha, and their children, Ross (Emily) Brenneman of Omaha, Miranda (Daniel) Gradert of Ireton, and Hannah (Isaac) Springer of Liberty, Mo.; daughter, Donyce Brenneman of Omaha; 18 great-grandchildren, Elsie Brenneman, Beau Brenneman, Nicholas Jensen, William Jensen, Ian Li, Annika Li, Rylie Bakker, Chloe Bakker, Bryar Bakker, Judd Bakker, Brynn Wollard, Sloan Wollard, Calvin Wollard, Andrew Brenneman, Barrett Brenneman, Mitchell Brenneman, Emma Gradert and Mabel Springer; sister, Anna Mae and Donald Broek of Sioux Center; sister-in-law, Joan Brenneman of Sheldon, Iowa; brother-in-law, Mitchell and Irene Van Berkel of Edgerton, Minn.; and nieces, nephews and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Grace Ennema; stepmother, Vi Brenneman; siblings, Andrew and Joan Brenneman, Arthur Brenneman, Tracy and John Hoogland, Wilmina and Martin Wynia, Bertha and Harvey Vermeer; brother-in-law, Servert and Margene Van Berkel; and sisters-in-law, Pearl and Senard Altena, and MaryAnn and Ellsworth Schut.