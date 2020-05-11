Herman E. Johnson Jr.
Sioux City
Herman E. "Johnnie" Johnson Jr., 86, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, May 8, 2020.
A private prayer service and graveside burial will take place Monday, May 11. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Funeral Home.
Herman was born on Nov. 22, 1933, in Goodwin, S.D., to Herman and Sigrid Johnson. He attended Goodwin High School.
Upon graduation, Herman worked for the Coca-Cola Company in Watertown, S.D., before serving in the Korean War as a weapons mechanic for the 58th Fighter Bomber Wing with the United States Air Force.
In 1957, he met and married Karen Ann Derochie. The couple would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on May 18.
After leaving the military, Herman worked for various meatpacking plants, finally retiring from John Morrell as a plant supervisor on Dec. 31, 2003.
Herman loved many things, but, most of all, his family. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Herman and Karen were inseparable. He was the happiest at family gatherings surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved fishing, playing cribbage and was an avid Hawkeye and Vikings fan. He was “that guy” that would give you the shirt off his back and was loved by everyone who knew him.
Herman and Karen were blessed with four children, Kimberly (Russ) Olson of Sergeant Bluff, Stacey (Jeff) Pearson of McCook Lake, Kirk (Pam) Johnson of Custer, S.D., and Michelle (Tim) Schwebach of Sioux City; five grandchildren, Colton Pearson, Sarah Johnson, Alison Schwebach, Mollie Schwebach and Jake Schwebach; two step-grandchildren, Jennifer (Bill) Maliszewski and Greg (Amanda) Olson; and four step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Sigrid Johnson; three sisters; and one brother.
