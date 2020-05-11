× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Herman E. Johnson Jr.

Sioux City

Herman E. "Johnnie" Johnson Jr., 86, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, May 8, 2020.

A private prayer service and graveside burial will take place Monday, May 11. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Funeral Home.

Herman was born on Nov. 22, 1933, in Goodwin, S.D., to Herman and Sigrid Johnson. He attended Goodwin High School.

Upon graduation, Herman worked for the Coca-Cola Company in Watertown, S.D., before serving in the Korean War as a weapons mechanic for the 58th Fighter Bomber Wing with the United States Air Force.

In 1957, he met and married Karen Ann Derochie. The couple would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on May 18.

After leaving the military, Herman worked for various meatpacking plants, finally retiring from John Morrell as a plant supervisor on Dec. 31, 2003.

Herman loved many things, but, most of all, his family. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather.