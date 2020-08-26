× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Herman E. Lieber

Jackson, Neb.

Herman E. Lieber, 88, of Jackson, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, while surrounded by his family,at Sunrise Retirement Home in Sioux City.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City, with Vicar David Hawkins officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, rural Ponca, Neb. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Herman was born on Oct. 21, 1931, in Ponca, to Ernest and Hildred (Burcham) Lieber. He graduated from Waterbury (Neb.) High School in 1950 and began farming and working for Beerman Dehy.

On Nov. 23, 1952, Herman was united in marriage to Eleanor Rasmussen in Hubbard, Neb. Together they worked on the farm and were blessed with four children. Eleanor preceded him in death in 2018.

Herman enjoyed fishing and playing cards. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hubbard, where he served on the church council. He also served on the Rural Water NRD Board for many years.