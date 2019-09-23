Sioux City
Hermina J. Bomgaars, 88, of Sioux City, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to service time.
Hermina was born on Jan. 3, 1931, in Hull, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Annie (Vossekuil) Lankman. She graduated from the Western Christian School in Hull. On Nov. 28, 1951, Hermina was united in marriage to William "Bill" Bomgaars. They moved to Sioux City in 1953.
Hermina was a homemaker in her early years, and later worked at Sunrise Retirement Community, where she worked in dietary services, retiring in 1996. She was a member of Peace Reformed Church and had been active in the church sewing circle.
Hermina is survived by her sons, Harvard Bomgaars and his wife, Dawn of Sioux City, Verlyn Bomgaars and Loren Bomgaars, both of Lawton, Iowa, and her daughter, Aletha Jacobsma of Sioux City, 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill in 1990; one brother, Harry as an infant; two sisters, Esther and Jeanette; and one great-granddaughter, Ashelyn McDonald.
