Hilburn C. "Bud" Steffe Jr., 93, of Sioux City, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Larkin-Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 2320 Outer Drive North. Cremation will follow the funeral service. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.
Hilburn Steffe Jr. was born on April 25, 1926, in Moville, Iowa, to Hilburn C. and Alice (Hane) Steffe. He attended country schools in rural Woodbury County. He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Lacy on Dec. 22, 1944. Mary preceded him in death on Jan. 5, 2015.
He proudly served his country during World War II as a member of the U.S. Army. Following his discharge, he farmed in rural Woodbury County. He later moved to Sioux City and worked at Tyson Foods, formerly IBP, for several years before retiring in 1991.
Hilburn enjoyed rebuilding salvaged cars, along with working in his yard. He truly cherished the time he could spend with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Robert "Bob" Steffe of Sioux City; his daughters, Barbara Jean Taylor of Sioux City, and Mary "Tooty" (Harold) Vugteveen of Spirit Lake, Iowa; his grandchildren, Brandon (Brianna) Steffe, Erin (Craig) Kimbell, Ronald Taylor, Becky (Scott) Leckband, Amy (Rick) Osler, and Jenny (John) Siemens; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; four brothers, Gene, Dirl (Shirley), Les (Marilyn) and Steve (Jan); two sisters, Beth (Duane) Lau, and Lissa Smouse; sister-in-law, Joyce; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; brother, David; and sister-in-law, Fairy.
We wish to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Holy Spirit Retirement Home and to Hospice of Siouxland.
