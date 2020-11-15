Hildegarde Gretchen Hammond

Belvidere, N.J., formerly Sioux City

Hildegarde Gretchen Hammond, 98, Belvidere, formerly Sioux City, passed away peacefully at her home in The Chelsea at Brookfield in Belvidere, N.J., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Services will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation with the family present will be 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Hildegarde will return to Le Mars, Iowa, where she will rest in peace with her husband and family in Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Hildegarde was born March 2, 1922, in Zetel, Germany, to George and Gesina (Braams) Bunjes. She came to the United States in 1930 when she was eight years old with her family of seven. After processing through Ellis Island, they moved to Le Mars, to be near family. She grew up in Le Mars and graduated from Central High School there. She graduated from the Business Institute of Milwaukee and worked as a secretary in Wisconsin.