Sioux City

Holly Diane McCullough, 56, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, with her family by her side.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Holly was born Jan. 5, 1963, to Virgil and Pauline (Dunn) Orr in Sioux City. Holly worked for many years at Interbake in North Sioux City.

Holly loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed crafting and spending time with friends.

Survivors include her children, Allison, Kenny Hollie (Juan) and Heather; her grandchildren, Cameron, Dylan, Enrique, Brianna, Juan, and Anna; her lifelong partner, James Eaton; sister, Marlene Seaton; brothers, Terry, Lonnie, Rick, and Cletus; many nieces and nephews; and fur baby, King.

Holly was preceded in death by her parents; and niece, Jennifer Radley.

To plant a tree in memory of Holly McCullough as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.