Holly H. Barron, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at a local care facility.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the family present at 6 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Holly Hayward Barron was born on July 12, 1931, in Sioux City, the son of Hazel (Houlihan) Barron. He attended Trinity High School and graduated from Central High School. Following his graduation, Holly enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.
On Sept. 6, 1963, he married Mae Mohrhauser in Sioux City. To this union two children were born. Holly was proud of his career as a sergeant with the Sioux City Police Department's Detective Bureau through the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. After leaving the police department, Holly and Mae owned the A&W restaurant in Riverside, a hardware store, and Kings Court Bar.
In his free time, Holly enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved packing everyone into a camper and heading to Little Sioux Park in Correctionville, Iowa, for fishing, swimming and camping. He was often found reading, whether it be a book, magazine or fix-it guide. Holly enjoyed playing pool, cribbage and tripoly. He was known by his family and friends for his ability to fix anything. He enjoyed not only fixing things, but teaching his family how to fix things themselves. He was also an avid collector. He loved going places looking for his next treasure. He would often send family and friends on out-of-town adventures to bring treasures back for him. Holly loved to stay busy and keep everyone around him involved, as well.
Those left to cherish Holly's memory include his wife, Mae Barron of Sioux City; a daughter, Suzanne Barron of Sioux City; a son, David Barron (Natalie) of Sioux City; five grandkids, Chantal Albertsen (Jeremy), Cheree Whitead, Cassie Doran (Jay), Cameron Barron, and Chloe Barron; five great-grandchildren, Kiara Albertsen, Owen Albertsen, Carson O'Tool, Laila Doran, and Mila Doran; brothers-in law, Thomas (Donna) Mohrhauser of Mapelton, Iowa, and Bob (Faye) Mohrhauser of Green Valley, Ariz.; and a sister-in-law, Laura Danaher of Loveland, Colo.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Barron; and a great-grandson, Caleb Barron.