Hope Rimmer

Milford, Iowa

Hope Rimmer, 95, of Milford passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakes Regional Health Care surrounded by family.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at United Methodist Church in Spirit Lake, Iowa, with Rev. Vicki Fisher officiating. Burial will be in Kingsley Cemetery in Kingsley, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake.

Hope was born July 1, 1927, to Charles and Frances (O'Connor) Funkhouser on the family farm in Whiting, Iowa. She graduated from Whiting High School in 1944. On April 10, 1946, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Rimmer in Sioux City. Hope and Ken farmed and then operated a Montgomery Ward and JCPenney for several years.

Hope enjoyed attending the United Methodist Church. In her free time, she loved to cook and spend time with family.

She is survived by her son Keith (Kathy) Rimmer of Lake Park; daughter Regena "Gena" Treganza of Boone, Iowa; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; parents; sisters Dorothy Nickolisen, and Ada Baker; and brothers Laurence, Melvin, Floyd, Glen, Neal, Charles (Scoots), and Frank Daniel (Bill).

Urnbearers will be LeAnn Blau, Michelle Lundgren, Stacy Treganza, Amy Gomez, Shanda Weigel, and Nathan Treganza.