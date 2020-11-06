 Skip to main content
Howard D. Smith
Sioux City

Howard Dale Smith, 70, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, Nov. 3, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Howard is survived by his four children, Heather, Tiffany, Niki, and Eric and spouses; his eight grandchildren; his brother, Paul; and many other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Thelma; and three brothers, Mark, John and Gary.

In lieu of cards or gifts, please consider donating to the Catholic Diocese of Sioux City or the Siouxland Humane Society.

