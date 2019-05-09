Sioux City
Howard John Staber, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross-Blessed Sacrament Church, with a luncheon to follow at St. Michael Parish Center. The Rev. Peter Nguyen will officiate. Private family burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with the family present at 5 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Howard was born on March 7, 1932, in Sioux City, to John Joseph Staber and Amy Julia (Wooley) Staber. He was a great athlete (baseball, football, golf, and coach), friend, business man, and above all, a family man. He graduated in 1951 from Heelan High School. While there, swivel hips set the record for most touchdowns, which was not broken for 50 years.
He was united in marriage to Delores Oleson on Nov. 30, 1951. He was offered a football scholarship at Notre Dame, but chose to stay and marry the love of his life. Norte Dame's loss was Morningside College's gain as he went on to Morningside College to play football on a scholarship. He graduated from there in 1955 with a wife, and two kids in tow. He and his wife went on to have seven more children. He opened Staber Meat's in 1971. Because of his charismatic personality, the business became hugely successful. People loved his funny stories, smile, and laugh.
His children loved to watch him and his wife dance. He loved to golf and watch football, rarely missing a game at Heelan Stadium.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Delores; children, Howard (Laura) Staber, David (Mary) Staber, Jim (Chris) Staber, Mary (Mike) Lowery, Karen (Mike) Marshall, Susan(Greg) Stillmunkes, Lisa (Pat) Thompson, Amy (Jim) Smith, and Kristin (Jason) McBride; 28 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ted Staber; his grandson, Nick Staber; and daughters-in-law, Rita Staber and Shelley Staber.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Holy Spirit Retirement Home, Hospice of Siouxland, or the Alzheimer's Association.