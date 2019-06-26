Paullina, Iowa
Howard W. Crouse, 80, of Paullina, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon, Iowa.
Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Thursday at the Paullina American Legion. Private family burial will be in Prairie View Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be after the service at the Legion until 7 p.m. Thursday. Arrangements are under the direction of Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina.
Howard Wesley Crouse, the son of Lester and Agnes (Goodmanson) Crouse, was born on Feb. 27, 1939, in Sioux City. He attended school in Paullina, where he graduated in 1957. After graduation, he attended Morningside College in Sioux City.
On Oct. 4, 1958, Howard was united in marriage to Carol Faust in Paullina. After their marriage they settled in Hawarden, Iowa, where Howard worked in construction. After they moved to Paullina he took over the family dairy farm; which he did until 1994.
Howard was an avid sportsman outdoorsman, loving hunting and trapshooting, snowmobiling, horse shows and coffee with the guys. Howard was very proud of his World War II collection and enjoyed going to gun shows. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Left to cherish Howard's memory is his wife of 60 years, Carol; children, Debbie and Neil Jurgensen of Sutherland, Iowa, Kim and Steve Lowe of Milford, Iowa, and Chris Wallin and Doug Stoermer of Melvin, Iowa; grandchildren, Nichole (Brandon) Mesler, Leah Wallin, Erin Wallin, Dustin Lowe (Tina Langmaid), Jill Jurgensen (Charlie Roseland) and Austin Jurgensen (Hannah Schueder); and other relatives and friends.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.