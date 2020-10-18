Hubert Harpham Everist Jr.

Sioux City

Hubert Harpham Everist Jr., 103, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Oct. 15, 2020.

Mr. Everist was a lifelong resident of Sioux City, a business leader, world traveler, and a generous supporter of the arts. After graduation from Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., Mr. Everist served in World War II as a Captain in the U.S. Army Air Force, piloting A-26 attack bombers over Germany.

A graduate civil engineer, Mr. Everist followed a career in family businesses which included Western Contracting Corporation of Sioux City, and Intercontinental Engineering-Manufacturing Corporation of Kansas City.

He served in various officer positions, becoming President of Western in 1968 and presiding over landmark construction projects including dredging of Tampa Bay, interstate highway construction, and hydroelectric dams. Mr. Everist became President of Intercontinental upon its founding in 1958, and later served the firm for over 50 years as Chairman and Director.