Hulda 'Polly' Anifnson

Hulda 'Polly' Anfinson

Pierson, Iowa

Hulda “Polly” Anfinson, 97, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Kingsley Specialty Care, Kingsley, Iowa.

Funeral will be privately held with the family at Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley, with burial to follow at Fairfield Rock Branch Cemetery, rural Correctionville, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Hulda “Polly” E. Schaeffer was born Aug. 6, 1922, along with her identical twin sister, Hilda, to Ernest and Katherine (Bauer) Schaeffer on a farm in rural Pierson. Hulda grew up and lived in the Pierson area most all her life. She graduated from Pierson Consolidated High School in 1939.

On Oct. 14, 1944, she married Mervin Anfinson at Santa Rosa, Calif., where Mervin was serving as a Tech Sergeant in the U.S. Army. After his honorable discharge Hulda and Mervin returned to the Pierson area, where they began farming with Hulda's parents.