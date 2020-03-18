Hulda 'Polly' Anifnson

Hulda 'Polly' Anfinson
Pierson, Iowa
Hulda “Polly” Anfinson, 97, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Kingsley Specialty Care, Kingsley, Iowa.
Funeral will be privately held with the family at Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley, with burial to follow at Fairfield Rock Branch Cemetery, rural Correctionville, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Hulda “Polly” E. Schaeffer was born Aug. 6, 1922, along with her identical twin sister, Hilda, to Ernest and Katherine (Bauer) Schaeffer on a farm in rural Pierson. Hulda grew up and lived in the Pierson area most all her life. She graduated from Pierson Consolidated High School in 1939.
On Oct. 14, 1944, she married Mervin Anfinson at Santa Rosa, Calif., where Mervin was serving as a Tech Sergeant in the U.S. Army. After his honorable discharge Hulda and Mervin returned to the Pierson area, where they began farming with Hulda's parents.
After retiring from farming, they would spend their winters going south, finding that Apache Junction, Ariz., was their favorite location to be during winter months, until Mervin's health concerns forced them to remain home. Mervin passed away March 29, 2009; following his death Hulda continued to live in their home until health concerns forced her to assisted living and then to long-term care at Kingsley Specialty Care in Kingsley. Hulda was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and American Legion Auxiliary, Pierson.
Survivors include two sons, Dennis (Barbara) Anfinson, and W. Lee (Luella) Anfinson, both of Pierson; two daughters, Rhonda K. Anfinson of Bosque Farms, N.M., and Cleone (Dan) Flemming of Cory, Colo.; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Hulda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mervin; three sisters; and one brother.