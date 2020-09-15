× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hyla Olson

Akron, Iowa

Hyla Olson, 81, of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Akron Care Center.

Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron, with Pastor Eric Alm officiating. Social distancing and masks are required. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery at Akron. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. today, with family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Social distancing and masks are required. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Hyla Jane Sherard was born on Aug. 21, 1939, in Turner County, S.D., to Merritt and Mary Ann (Wipf) Sherard. She was raised on their farm and graduated from Parker High School in Parker, S.D. She then attended and graduated with an associate teaching degree from General Beadle Teachers College. Her first teaching job was in Canton, S.D.

Hyla was united in marriage to Jerome “Jerry” Olson on June 6, 1961, in Canton. They moved to Akron in 1963, and Hyla taught in Westfield for a few years. Hyla later began Mother Goose Nursery School, a preschool she operated out of her basement for many years.