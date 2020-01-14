Ihlo M. Dirks

Hawarden, Iowa
Ihlo Marie Dirks, 87, of Hawarden, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Hawarden Regional Healthcare.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church in Orange City, Iowa, with the Rev. David Daumer officiating. Following a luncheon, burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Ireton, Iowa. Visitation will begin at noon Wednesday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Ihlo Marie Dirks was born on Sept. 6, 1932, to Edwin and Bertha (Kiel) Johnson, on a farm outside of Alcester, S.D. She graduated from Alcester High School in 1950, and was the Alcester Sweetheart Queen, which she was very proud of. Ihlo worked at the local grocery store after high school.
On Feb. 5, 1953, she married Carlyle D. "Swede" Dirks at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ireton. Ihlo and Swede were blessed with four children, Duane, Roxann, Angela, and Steven. After marriage, Ihlo and Swede lived in Hawarden for a short time, where Ihlo worked for Coilcraft. In 1969, they moved to Orange City and raised their family. Ihlo and Swede lived on an acreage where Ihlo did daycare and then worked at K-Products until retirement. In 1989, they moved into town and in 2017 they became residents of Hillcrest Health Care Services in Hawarden.
Ihlo and Swede were charter members of Faith Lutheran Church in Orange City. Ihlo was known for being such a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ihlo and Swede went to every event their grandchildren were involved in and were very proud of each and every one of them. Ihlo was a wonderful cook; her family loved her cinnamon rolls, thin pancakes, goulash, and of course, her chocolate covered cherries at Christmas time. In 2013, Ihlo was awarded the Medal of Honor for her remarkable achievement of life with Type 1 Diabetes for 50 years.
Ihlo is survived by her children, Roxann Dobesh, Angela (Ernest) Gradert, and Steven (Amy) Dirks; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; sisters, Carol Pearson and Dorothy Lee Hendricks; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Ann Johnson and Della (Brad) Busch.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Bertha Johnson; husband, Carlyle "Swede" Dirks; son, Duane Dirks; siblings, Merrill Johnson and Phillip Johnson; brothers-in-law, Wendell Pearson and Robert "Bob" Hendricks; and also Carlyle’s family, his parents, Fred and Margaret; and siblings and their spouses, Howard and Arlene Schulz Dirks, Mildred and Ed Burleson, Reva and Art Albright, Darrel and Neva Dirks, Myrna and Vernon Howard, Pearl and Al Eilers, and Dale Schulz.