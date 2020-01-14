Ihlo M. Dirks

Ihlo and Swede were charter members of Faith Lutheran Church in Orange City. Ihlo was known for being such a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ihlo and Swede went to every event their grandchildren were involved in and were very proud of each and every one of them. Ihlo was a wonderful cook; her family loved her cinnamon rolls, thin pancakes, goulash, and of course, her chocolate covered cherries at Christmas time. In 2013, Ihlo was awarded the Medal of Honor for her remarkable achievement of life with Type 1 Diabetes for 50 years.