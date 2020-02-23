Olathe, Kan., formerly South Sioux City

Ila Arlene Raynor, 83, of Olathe, formerly South Sioux City, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Villa St. Francis Nursing Facility in Olathe.

Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Sunnybrook Christian Church, 5601 Sunnybrook Drive, Sioux City, with a luncheon to follow. Flowers may be delivered to the church during business hours.

Ila was born on March 29, 1936, in Sloan, Iowa, to Leona (Willard) and Robert Fuller, one of six children. She graduated from Gillet Grove High School and in 1956, married Pat Gibson. They had four children, Sue, Chris, John and Tony. In 1962, Ila moved with her children to South Sioux City, where she remained for the majority of her life.

In 1969, Ila married Floyd Raub and gained two more daughters, Tami Camberos and Debbie (Randy) Holsinger. She worked for Lee Jeans as a seamstress and later at South Sioux City High School as a cafeteria cook. Ila also was a foster parent for newborns awaiting their adoptive homes. In 1976, Ila married Kenneth Raynor of South Sioux City, where she opened her own ceramic business out of their home on E. 17th St. She valued family, loved to laugh, and never had a bad word to say about anyone.