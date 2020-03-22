Ione Beryl Morgan
Sioux City
Ione Beryl Morgan, 92, of Sioux City, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
No public service or visitation will be held at this time. Christy-Smith Morningside Chapel is assisting the family.
Iona was born on Dec. 2, 1927, in Sioux City, Iowa. She attended East High School and graduated as Salutatorian of her class. She then attended Morningside College where she served as Homecoming Queen in 1948.
She was united in marriage with Richard A. Morgan on Dec. 23, 1950, at Rustin Avenue United Methodist Church. Richard preceded her in death on March 13, 2020, in Sioux City.
She was a lifelong resident of Sioux City. She taught school at Crescent Park and Whittier until she became a mother and a grandmother, which she was a passionate full-time caregiver to both.
She was a member of Faith United Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher and was in a circle bible study group. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, D.A.R., Girl Scout Leader, bridge club, and enjoyed bowling in a league. She loved all children and animals.
She is survived by her daughters, Becky DeKruif (Michael) of Waterloo, Iowa, Amy Morgan of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and Kerry Wenzel of Sioux City; her son, Richard “Skip” Morgan Jr. (Laura) of Sioux City; adopted grandson, Richard “Trey” Morgan (Lexi); her seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers; and her son, Danny.
The family requests memorials be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.