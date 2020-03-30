Ione Cecilia Vogel

Ione Cecilia (Reese) Vogel

Vermillion, S.D.

Ione Cecilia (Reese) Vogel of Vermillion, S.D., died on her 85th birthday, March 26, 2020, at Sanford Vermillion Care Center.

Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, the services are for immediate family only at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion, with Fr. John Fischer officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Vermillion.

Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.

She was born on March 26, 1935, to Ralph and Cecilia (Laumeyer) Reese in Long Prairie, Minn. She lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree. She later moved to Atkin, Minn., where she taught at Rippleside Elementary School for three years.

She married Thomas E. Vogel on Dec. 30, 1962. They moved to Vermillion, S.D., in 1964.

Ione was a woman of deep Catholic faith. She was active with her husband in the Deaconate, involved in the CYO, St. Agnes School, St. Vincent de Paul Society, and other church organization, while raising five children.