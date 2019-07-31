{{featured_button_text}}

South Sioux City

87, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Service: Aug. 3 at 4 p.m., Mohr Funeral Home, South Sioux City. Celebration of life: Aug. 3 following the service, Knights of Columbus Hall, South Sioux City.

the life of: Ira A. Love
