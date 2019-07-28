South Sioux City
Ira A. Love, 87, of South Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital following a brief illness.
A short memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Following the service, there will be a Celebration of Life until 8 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in South Sioux City.
Ira was born Dec. 17, 1931, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of James and Mabel (DeRoin) Love. He attended school in rural Jackson, Neb. He served in the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Okinawa during the Korean Conflict. Ira married Judy Sullivan on Oct. 27, 1956, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in South Sioux City. He worked as a mechanic for Hirschbach Trucking and was a farmer. He enjoyed farming and was very dedicated at getting everything done.
Ira enjoyed spending time with his family, farming, and his trips to Las Vegas.
Survivors include his children, Debbie (Mike) Swift of Lincoln, Neb., Tom (Amy) Love of Jackson, Neb., Ron (Debbie) Love of Dakota City, and Lorrie (Todd) Masters of South Sioux City; grandchildren, Nate Swift, Allie (Mike) Znamenacek, Michaella Swift, and Angie Masters; two great-grandchildren, Brennan and Hayden Znamenacek; sisters, Dorothy McGinty of Dakota Dunes, S.D., and Bettie Cooper of South Sioux City; sister-in-law, Lynda (Jim) Oxford; brother-in-law, Jim Sullivan; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mabel Love; his wife, Judy Love in 2003; an infant son, Robert Love; brothers, James (Shirley) Love and Ray (Bertha) Love; sisters, Florence (Wilber) Reed, Irene (Malvin) Harris and Mabel (Harold) Rockwell; and brothers-in-law, Mike McGinty and Kenneth Cooper.
In lieu of flowers or money, please come and share a memory or fond story of Ira.