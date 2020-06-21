He was a devoted member of St. James United Methodist Church, where he volunteered countless hours and taught Sunday school on a regular basis.

Ed was extremely active, always looking for his next adventure. He obtained his pilot's license in 1978 and enjoyed flying smaller aircraft. He was an accomplished author, producing nine publications from books to poems. Ed also enjoyed golfing and pheasant hunting in his spare time.

Ed and Barbara loved traveling the U.S. and around the world together until her passing in 2015. He then moved back to Iowa to be closer to his family.

Ed had a contagious personality. He was the greatest storyteller, he loved cracking jokes, and he most certainly never met a stranger. Ed will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Ed is survived by his brothers, Richard (Joyce) Delk of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, and James (Grace) Delk of Wisconsin; his children, Steven Delk of Des Moines and Linda (Gary) Rubel of Sioux City; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, as well as his beloved dog, Lucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bernice; wife, Barbara; brothers, Charles and Robert; and three sisters, Virginia, Marjorie, and Mary.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland in loving memory of Ira "Ed" Delk. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.

