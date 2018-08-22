Sioux City
Irene "Dolly" Glaeser, 92, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Holy Cross Parish St. Michael. Burial will be at a later date in Hastings on Hudson, New York. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Dolly, the daughter of Ella and William Ewing, was born on April 11, 1926, in New York, New York. She married John Prendergast in 1948. She later married Charles Glaeser in 1982. She lived in The Bronx, New York and on Long Island until her retirement. She then moved to Florida, where she enjoyed a carefree lifestyle and the warm winters. In 2000, Dolly moved to Sioux City to be close to her growing family.
Dolly loved to travel, visiting exciting locations all over the world. She also enjoyed going on cruises and spending time at the beach. Dolly loved music and flowers and was kind and gentle toward all living creatures. When all is said and done, however, the most important thing to Dolly was always her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dolly is survived by her three children, Jack Prendergast of Mill Valley, Calif., Susan Bergman of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Eileen (Steve) Middleton of Sioux City; four grandchildren, Daniel Middleton, Ryan Middleton, Ariel Prendergast and Westley Holdsworth; and five great-grandchildren, Sean, Jenna and Andrew Middleton and Conner and Catherine Lessard.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; her granddaughter, Megan Reichart; and her great-grandson, Jack Middleton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland.